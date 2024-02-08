1,663 food outlets shut down in Kerala after Statewide inspections by food safety wing

February 08, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The food safety wing has forced the closure of 1,663 food business outlets in the State which were functioning without the mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority’s registration or licence.

These outlets were served closure notices by the food safety officials, who conducted inspections in 13,100 food business outlets across the State as part of Operation FoSCoS (Food Safety and Compliance System). The checks were conducted in four days by 103 squads of officials.

Notices were issued to 1,000 food businesses who were functioning solely with the registration, to apply for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence immediately.

Operation FoSCoS was conducted to bring all food business operators in the State within the ambit of FSSAI’s licencing system. According to FSSAI Act 2006, Section 31, all food business operators should possess FSSAI licence. However, many institutions continue to function after getting the registration, but without the mandatory licence.

Production or manufacture of food products, its storage, distribution, marketing or export/import without FSSAI licence is a crime which can invite fine of up to ₹10 lakhs.

The inspections were led by Joint and Deputy Food Safety Commissioners.