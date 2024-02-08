GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,663 food outlets shut down in Kerala after Statewide inspections by food safety wing

Inspections were held in 13,100 food business outlets across the State as part of Operation FoSCoS. The checks were conducted in four days by 103 squads of officials

February 08, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The food safety wing has forced the closure of 1,663 food business outlets in the State which were functioning without the mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority’s registration or licence.

These outlets were served closure notices by the food safety officials, who conducted inspections in 13,100 food business outlets across the State as part of Operation FoSCoS (Food Safety and Compliance System). The checks were conducted in four days by 103 squads of officials.

Notices were issued to 1,000 food businesses who were functioning solely with the registration, to apply for Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence immediately.

Operation FoSCoS was conducted to bring all food business operators in the State within the ambit of FSSAI’s licencing system. According to FSSAI Act 2006, Section 31, all food business operators should possess FSSAI licence. However, many institutions continue to function after getting the registration, but without the mandatory licence.

Production or manufacture of food products, its storage, distribution, marketing or export/import without FSSAI licence is a crime which can invite fine of up to ₹10 lakhs.

The inspections were led by Joint and Deputy Food Safety Commissioners.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.