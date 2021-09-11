1,660 new cases in Kollam

1,176 test positive in Kottayam, 799 in Pathanamthitta

Kollam reported 1,660 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,063 recoveries on Saturday.

While 1,656 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include four health workers.

At present the district has 34,463 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 23,38,404.

While 2,823 people completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 3,47,555 primary and 19,737 secondary contacts of the cases.

The test positivity rate in Kollam is 14.6%.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,176 people testing positive for the disease on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,163 people including five health workers contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 14.34%.

With 113 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Panachikkad panchayat, which recorded 56 cases .

As many as 1,463 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 9,213. Meanwhile, 51,607 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 799 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of five cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 14.8%.

With 58 cases, Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases, followed by Cherukol, which reported 38 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed seven more lives in the district.

With 1,336 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 10,757

(With contributions from bureau in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)