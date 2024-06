Excise department officials seized 1,650 litres of spirit, which was smuggled in a lorry carrying onion, from Pattikkad on Saturday. The Excise special squad arrested four youths- Rajesh, Biju, Yesudas, and Pradeep of Paravur.

The spirt worth ₹7 lakh was stored in 47 cans. It is suspected that the spirit was meant for making illicit liquor in southern parts of the State.