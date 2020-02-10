16.5 kg of ganja seized from rail passenger

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 16.5 kg of ganja from a passenger who arrived at Palakkad Junction by the Chennai-Mangaluru Mail (12601) on Monday morning.

Libin V.B., 31, from Thrissur was arrested by the police and later handed over the case to the Excise Department.

RPF officials said the seized ganja was worth ₹8.25 lakh.

RPF officials found Libin behaving suspiciously and, on questioning, found the ganja hidden in his shoulder bag. The RPF has intensified vigil against the movement of drugs and contraband through the Palakkad Junction Railway Station, which is the rail gateway from other States to Kerala.

₹70 lakh seized

The RPF seized unaccounted cash of ₹70 lakh from two passengers hailing from Mongam in Malappuram district during a check on Sunday.

Shihab, 30, and Shaheed, 35, were arrested with the money from the general compartment of the Chennai-Mangaluru Express.