16.5 kg of ganja seized from rail passenger

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 16.5 kg of ganja from a passenger who arrived at Palakkad Junction by the Chennai-Mangaluru Mail (12601) on Monday morning.
Libin V.B., 31, from Thrissur was arrested by the police and later handed over the case to the Excise Department.
RPF officials said the seized ganja was worth ₹8.25 lakh.
RPF officials found Libin behaving suspiciously and, on questioning, found the ganja hidden in his shoulder bag. The RPF has intensified vigil against the movement of drugs and contraband through the Palakkad Junction Railway Station, which is the rail gateway from other States to Kerala.
₹70 lakh seized
The RPF seized unaccounted cash of ₹70 lakh from two passengers hailing from Mongam in Malappuram district during a check on Sunday.
Shihab, 30, and Shaheed, 35, were arrested with the money from the general compartment of the Chennai-Mangaluru Express.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.