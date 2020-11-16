165 cases in Kottayam

As many as 165 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday.

According to officials, all but eight persons contracted the virus through local contact. The cases also included 26 children and 25 persons above 60 years of age. With 20 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases followed by Changanassery with 16 cases.

With 683 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 4,108 active cases.