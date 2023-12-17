GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹16.43 crore allocated to buy equipment for new OP block at Alappuzha General Hospital

December 17, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
The new outpatient block at General Hospital, Alappuzha.

The new outpatient (OP) block at General Hospital, Alappuzha is set to become operational soon. The State government has sanctioned ₹16.43 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for procuring equipment needed at the new block.

Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday that the OP block would made operational soon. The seven-storey structure with modern facilities was constructed at a cost of ₹117 crore.

OP registration, medicine, pharmacy, and radiology units will function on the ground floor. Paediatric, orthopaedics, ophthalmology OP clinics, fluoroscopy, and mammography departments will operate on the first floor.

The second floor will house respiratory medicine, surgery, dental, and ENT OP clinics. District Early Invention Centre will function on the third floor. Urology, neurology, gastric surgery, gastric medicine and neurosurgery departments will function on the fourth floor. Dermatology and Oncology OP clinics and Oncology ward will be set up on the fifth floor. The seventh floor will be allotted to the administration wing and laboratory.

