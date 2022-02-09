164 sub-inspectors to join Kerala Police

Thrissur

09 February 2022 19:35 IST

CM to virtually attend passing-out parade today

As many as 164 sub-inspectors have completed training at the Kerala Police Academy, Ramavarmapuram, and will become part of the Kerala Police soon.

Their passing-out parade will be conducted at the parade ground of the academy on February 10, adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the chief guest at the parade. He will join the function online from Thiruvananthapuram. The parade will pay compliment to the Chief Minister and he will address the sub-inspectors.

Trophies

Trophies for best performers in various disciplines of the training will be distributed on the occasion.

State Police Chief Anil Kant; Additional Director General of Police (Training) & Director, Kerala Police Academy, Balram Kumar Upadhyay, Inspector General of Police (Training) K. Sethuraman and other senior officers will be present at the Kerala Police Academy on the occasion.

The training of the 30th C batch of sub-inspector cadets formally commenced on October 30, 2020 with an online orientation module when they were accommodated at Gagultha Retreat Centre, Kaiparambu, in Thrissur for two-week quarantine.

22 women

This is the 5th gender-neutral batch of sub-inspector cadets trained at the academy. There are 142 males and 22 females in the 30th C batch representing all the revenue districts of Kerala.

Similar to the preceding batch, training of the 30th C batch was also suspended for two months due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and the cadets were deputed to their mother police stations during the period to assist the local police. The trainees thus got an opportunity to have a practical understanding of the nature of day-to-day police administration during the training period itself.

During the one-year training, apart from parade, physical training and classes on Constitution, law, human rights, administration, women and child welfare, the cadets were given practical training in scientific investigation, firing, arms drills, unarmed combat, swimming, martial arts, yoga, firefighting, driving and computer.

Classes on physical fitness were provided by experts and doctors of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Costal training was imparted at Cochin Shipyard, Southern Naval Command, and Coastal Police Station in Kochi. Special commando training was imparted by the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (KATS). Training in traffic management was given by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC). With a vision to equipping the cadets to deal with the challenges of modern policing, special sessions on developing skills of courteous public interaction, defusing conflict situations and victim empathy were also imparted.

A three-day workshop on ‘Compassionate Communication and Intervention by Police’ organised for the cadets was a unique step towards shaping them to handle distressed persons or situations and playing a key role in responding to and supporting victims and survivors of crime.

Highly educated

The batch has a good number of highly educated trainees. They include one with MTech, 30 with BTech, five with MCA, three MBA holders, one BBA, 25 postgraduates and 100 graduates. The majority of the batch members were government servants when they joined for training. While four persons were serving the Central government, 144 were serving the State government, according to a press release issued by the police academy.