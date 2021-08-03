164 Onam markets to open in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

03 August 2021 22:39 IST

As many as 164 Onam markets will be opened in the district under the aegis of the Agriculture Department for providing vegetables at reasonable rates during Onam. The markets will function from August 17 to 20.

Officials said here on Tuesday the outlets would help keep vegetable prices under control during the festival period.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total 165 markets, the Agriculture Department would run 108, Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) (45), and Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (11).

“Vegetables will be procured directly from farmers through Krishi Bhavans by paying 10% above the market price. While elephant foot yam, banana, ginger, and other local varieties will be procured from farmers in the district, onion, potato, and so on will be purchased from other districts through Horticorp. The public can buy vegetables from Onam outlets at prices 30% less than the market rate,” said an official.

In June, the Agriculture Department distributed 15 lakh vegetable seedlings and four lakh vegetable seed kits through Krishi Bhavans with an eye on Onam.