₹1.64-crore unaccounted money seized

PALAKKAD

30 October 2021 03:36 IST

The Crime Intelligence wing of the Railway Protection Force seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹1.64 crore from the Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express on Friday.

Two men from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh – Rajendra, 40, and Shaikh Ahamed, 38 – were arrested in connection with seizure.

The money was found hidden in four bags under a seat.

They reportedly told the police that the cash was being brought from Guntur to Shoranur for buying gold.