164 cadets pass out of Naval Academy

KANNUR

28 November 2020 22:38 IST

General Naravane reviews parade at spectacular ceremony

In a spectacular passing-out parade held at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, on Saturday, 164 trainees comprising Midshipmen (99th INAC and INAC-NDA), Cadets of the Indian Navy (30th Naval Orientation Course Extended) and two trainees from the Sri Lankan Navy passed out with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab initio training.

The parade was reviewed by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, who awarded medals to meritorious Midshipmen and Cadets on completion of the ceremonial review. Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Commandant, INA, was the conducting officer.

The President’s Gold Medal for the INA’s B.Tech course was awarded to Midshipman Ankush Dwivedi. The Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal for the Naval Orientation Course (Extended) was awarded to Cadet Cedric Cyril. While the CNS Silver medal for INAC B.Tech course was given to Midshipman Harshil Kerni, the FOC-in-C South Bronze Medal for INAC B.Tech course was awarded to Midshipman Jesin Alex, the FOC-in-C South Silver Medal for NOC (Extended) was given to Sub Lieutenant Shubharth Jain and the Commandant INA Bronze Medal for NOC (Extended) was bagged by Sub Lieutenant Khushal Yadav.

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming swords and rifles, past the Academy’s Quarterdeck, in slow march, to the traditional notes of “Auld Lang Syne”, the poignant farewell tune played by Armed Forces around the world when bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades, for their “Antim Pag” or final step at the Indian Naval Academy.

General Naravane congratulated the cadets on the occasion. He re-emphasised the core values of duty, honour, and courage. The Reviewing Officer complimented the instructors at the INA for having moulded raw young boys into fine young officers.

The Reviewing Officer and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of the passing-out trainees and congratulated them on their successful completion of the rigorous training.

These officers will proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields.

Stringent precautionary measures put in place by the academy helped in accomplishing the challenging goal of training about 800 cadets during COVID-19 and the successful culmination of the Autumn Term 2020 at the INA.