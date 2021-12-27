164 arrested for Kizhakkambalam violence

300 people arraigned as accused in two cases registered for assaulting police personnel and arson

The Kunnathunadu police have arrested 164 people in two cases registered in connection with the assault on police personnel and arson by migrant workers employed by Kitex Garments at Kizhakkambalam near here in the early hours of Sunday.

In the case registered for assaulting V.T. Shajan, station house officer of the Kunnathunadu police station, 100 identifiable persons were arraigned as accused.

In the other case, 200 identifiable persons were arraigned as accused on charges of arson and destruction of public property of ₹12.05 lakh. So far, 51 persons have been arrested in connection with the first case and 113 in the second case.

By Monday evening, the police produced 50 accused before the Kolenchery First Class Magistrate Court, which remanded them in judicial custody in the Viyyur jail.

“We will produce the rest of the accused before the end of the day in keeping with the legal mandate. We are in constant touch with the Collector and the District Medical Officer to ensure uninterrupted service of doctors for the medical examination of the accused as this is a prominent case,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The remanded accused are being sent to different jails depending on the availability of space. Going by the number of accused in the two first information reports (FIR), 136 more persons remain to be arrested.

Among the charges invoked in the FIRs are Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The remand report says the accused attacked Mr. Shajan with sticks and stones, shouting to ‘kill him’. He suffered a fracture on his left arm and is under treatment at the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital.

They also allegedly assaulted Sivadasan, assistant sub-inspector of Kunnathunadu police, civil police officer Rejeesh, and grade sub-inspector Sajan.

The accused allegedly set afire a police vehicle, wireless set, and a tab (₹7 lakh), vandalised a control room vehicle, wireless set (₹4 lakh), vandalised another vehicle of the Edathala police (₹50,000), smashed the windshield of a police bus (₹50,000) and that of the SHO’s vehicle (₹50,000).