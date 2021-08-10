1,637 fresh cases reported in Kollam

KOLLAM

10 August 2021 23:10 IST

Rise in cases in Kottayam, Alappuzha

The district reported 1,637 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,365 recoveries on Tuesday.

While 1,631 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include six health workers. While 3,422 persons completed home quarantine the Health Department has traced 3,20,246 primary and 19,278 secondary contacts.

Advertising

Advertising

1,230 cases in Alappuzha

The district reported 1,230 cases. It also recorded seven deaths. The test positivity rate for the day stood at 12.7%. Of the fresh cases, 1,215 patients contracted the disease through contact, while the source of infection of nine others remains unidentified. Six health staff also tested positive.

1,245 cases in Kottayam

Kottayam continued to witness a sharp rise in fresh cases with 1,245 persons testing positive on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 1,236 persons including seven health workers contracted the virus through contact.

The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 13.14%. With 185 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases.

As many as 863 persons recovered during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,232.

686 in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 686 persons tested positive for the disease during the day. Of this, all persons contracted the virus through local transmission.

The contact source of four cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 9.8%. Meanwhile, the decease claimed seven more lives in the district.

(With inputs from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)