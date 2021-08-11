1,633 test positive in Kollam

1,440 new cases in Alappuzha, 1,227 in Kottayam, 696 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,165 recoveries on Wednesday.

While 1,622 patients contracted the disease through contact, others include two persons from other States and eight health workers. At present the district has 31,305 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 20,64,407.

While 2,416 people completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 3,21,565 primary and 19,299 secondary contacts of the cases.

Alappuzha

The district reported 1,440 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. It recorded five COVID-19 deaths. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 13.38%.

The fresh cases include 1,407 people who contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of 29 others remains unknown. Four health staff also tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, 1,073 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 9,861.

Kottayam

Kottayam continued to witness a sharp rise in fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,227 people testing positive for the disease on Wednesday

Of the fresh cases, 1,223 people including a health worker, contracted the disease through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 12.17%.

With 109 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Mundakkayam, which recorded 63 cases .

As many as 1,301 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,174. Meanwhile, 40,775 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, authorities have imposed lockdown in as many as 26 wards of the various local bodies including Changanassery, Kottayam, Ettumanur and Pala municipalities, where the Weekly Infection Population Ration stood above 8%.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 696 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all but two persons contracted the disease through local transmission. The contact source of six cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 10%.

With 42 cases, Ezhamkulam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Konni, which reported 37 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed nine more lives in the district.

With 453 recoveries during, Pathanamthitta currently has 6,165 active cases.

Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed lockdown in four wards of Thiruvalla and two wards of Pandalam municipalities, where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio stood above 8%.

(With contributions from bureaus in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)