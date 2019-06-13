1.63 lakh students join govt., aided schools this year

As many as 1.63 lakh students have joined government and aided schools in the State this year.

A preliminary analysis of the sixth-day headcount of students in Classes I to X in schools shows that the unaided sector lost over 38,000 students.

Data online

A total of 37.16 lakh students – 11.69 lakh students in the government sector, 21.58 lakh students in the aided sector, and 3.89 lakh students in the unaided sector – have been recorded on the Sampoorna school management software.

The official figures will become available after a final analysis.

Maximum in Class V

As per the statistics in hand, the maximum number of students has joined government and aided sector schools in Class V – 44,636. There has been an increase of 38,492 students in Class VIII. With this, the number of new students studying in State schools in the three years since the launch of the public education rejuvenation mission has touched 4.93 lakh.

Unlike earlier, the data on the number of students are being submitted online this year through the Sampoorna software.

Earlier, the numbers taken on the sixth working day after the school reopening would be given from schools to sub-district, district officials and then to the General Education Department.