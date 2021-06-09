16,204 new cases in Kerala today

State adds 156 deaths, hospital admissions come down

Kerala reported 16,204 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, when 1,15,022 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Despite the initial reduction soon after lockdown commenced, the test positivity rate (TPR) does not seem to have shown much reduction in the past two weeks and remained at 14.09% on the day.

The State’s active case pool has been dipping steadily and has 1,39,064 patients as on Wednesday, when 20,237 patients were reported to have recovered from the disease.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 10,437, with the State adding 156 deaths, which occurred over the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Wednesday.

Hospitalisations are going down and new patients admitted with COVID in hospitals in the State is 2,527. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State, now is 32,396.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State in both public and private hospitals is also on the decline and stood at 3,235 on Wednesday. Those requiring ventilator support among these patients dipped significantly on the day to 1,286.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 26,74,166 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 2,059, Kollam 1,852, Thiruvananthapuram 1,783, Malappuram 1,744, Palakkad 1,696, Thrissur 1,447, Alappuzha 1,280, Kozhikode 1,240, Kottayam 645, Kannur 619, Pathanamthitta 545, Kasaragod 533, Idukki 451 and Wayanad 310 cases.