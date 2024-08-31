160-year-old peepal tree gets rejuvenation therapy

A peepal tree, over 160 years old, at the Sreemoola Sthanam of Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple here is undergoing a ‘surgery’ and rejuvenation therapy.

The peepal tree (Ficus religiosa), a revered landmark, has been under specialised treatment by the experts of the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) for some time now. The current treatment focuses on stimulating new roots, eliminating harmful fungi from the outer bark, and strengthening the tree’s new growth.

The restoration process is almost a combination of a tree surgery and rejuvenation therapy, says P. Sujanapal, of the KFRI, who is leading the therapy.

“Removing the dead, diseased, damaged, and pathogen-infected sections was the first step in the restoration process. We tackled pests and insects, clearing them out to help the tree recover. Decayed roots were removed. Over time, the old banyan had lost its natural balance due to decayed and fallen branches. Plus, its growth was constrained by the surrounding stone wall. To restore balance, we pruned some of the heavy branches. To provide extra support and stability for this ancient tree and prevent its collapse, three other trees of the same Ficus group (Athi, Ethi, Arayal — part of group Nalpamaram) have been planted around it,” he says.

Healing treatment

In the next stage, which focussed on curative care, wound healing treatments were applied to strengthen the tree. Both traditional and modern methods were utilised, leading to remarkable progress as new shoots began to appear. Medicines were administered to stimulate the growth of new roots.

The third stage, aimed at rejuvenation, involved providing essential nutrients to help the tree regain its strength and promote further growth.

New leaves sprout

“A few years ago, the tree was nearly dead. Since it stood at a prominent position in front of the temple, the authorities decided it might be best to cut it down. They pruned its branches, but to their surprise, new leaves began to sprout. Recognising its potential for revival, the temple authorities chose to give it a chance and try preserving it,” says T.R. Hariharan, secretary of the Temple Advisory Committee.

Under the continuous monitoring of Dr. Sujanapal and his team, the tree is steadily regaining its vitality and strength.

