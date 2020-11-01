160 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 160 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 154 persons contracted the virus through local contact and among these, the contact source of 26 persons were yet to be traced. Among the local bodies, Pathanamthitta municipality reported the highest number of cases with 22 testing positive, followed by Malayalappuzha panchayat with ten cases.

Meanwhile, 228 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the number of active cases to 2,381. the district has reported a total of 15,338 cases so far.