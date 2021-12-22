16 Sabarimala pilgrims injured in accident in Ernakulam

While two persons belonged to Telangana, the rest were hailing from Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu.

Sixteen Sabarimala pilgrims travelling from Telangana were injured after the mini-bus they were travelling rammed into a lorry near Chakkaraparambu along the Edappally-Vyttila stretch of the Ernakulam bypass during the early hours of Wednesday, December 22.

The injured included two children, aged 11 and 13 years. Two persons that include the driver of the mini-bus belonged to Telangana while the rest were hailing from Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu.

Four persons were admitted at the Aster Medicity Hospital here with multiple injuries. The condition of the persons admitted at the Ernakulam Medical Centre near the accident site is reportedly not serious even though they suffered fractures and multiple injuries, according to the hospital authorities. The persons belonging to Salem were working in a granite factory in Telangana.

Police said that the accident occurred around Tuesday midnight when the mini-bus rammed into a lorry. The driver of the lorry was taking a reverse when the mini-bus rammed into it, they said.

Venkitesan, who was seated in the last row of the mini-bus, said that he could not remember anything as it all happened in a flash. "Most of us were asleep," he said.

The injured belonging to Kallakurichi district will be shifted to a hospital in Salem on their request. The hospital authorities at Aster hospital said that investigations were on to ascertain whether the injured require any surgery or other procedures as they had suffered multiple injuries.