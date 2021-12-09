16 projects selected for children’s science congress

Sixteen out of 90 projects presented during the State-level children’s science congress held online have been selected for the 29th National Children’s Science Congress.

The national-level event is scheduled to be held in Gujarat from February 1 to 5, a pressnote said.

The state-level children’s science congress was inaugurated by M.C. Dathan, mentor, Science, State government, at a function presided over by K.P. Sudheer, executive vice president, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment.

The following children will represent the State at the national children’s congress: Ardhra N. of Malappuram, Fathima Nejarin of Ernakulam, Adithya Biju of Wayanad, Gowri Nandhana P.S. of Thiruvananthapuram, Savya Suresh of Palakkad, Gowrikrishna K.U. of Ernakulam, Sarang T. of Kozhikode, Shamna Sherin K.P. of Kozhikode, Heera Nandhana P. Sunil of Kottayam, Shazfa Liya P.T. of Kozhikode, Ameer Ahammed of Kozhikode, Adish K. of Kannur, Ayisha Nada K.P. of Malappuram, Job Tomy of Kottayam, Dhinu Krishna A. of Palakkad, and Niranjana Pillai T. of Kollam.