16 persons test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur

COVID-19 was confirmed in 16 persons in Thrissur district on Saturday.

Five members of a family from Irinjalakuda, including 41-year-old woman and her children aged 14, 11, 6 and 3, who came from Bahrain on May 27, were reported positive. A 26-year-old man, who arrived from Bahrain also tested positive. A 48-year-old man from Vellangallur and a 31-year-old man from Kaipamangalam, who came from Kuwait on May 27, and a four-year-old boy from Avinissery, who came from Abu Dhabi on May 28, too tested positive. The other was a 50-year-old man from Thandilam, who came on June 2 from Qatar. Five persons who came from Mumbai were tested positive on Saturday. They are a 49-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son from Puthukkad, who came on May 27; a 23-year-old man from Chalakudy and 40-year-old man from Punnayur, who also reached on May 27; and a 33-year-old from Kodakara, who reached on May 5. A 52-year-old man who came from Delhi on May 25 too reported positive.

In Kozhikode

Four persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Saturday. The first patient, a 36-year-old, had returned from Chennai by bus on May 29. The second and third patients, aged 57 and 49 respectively, had returned from Gujarat by car on May 23. The fourth patient from Eramala, a 38-year-old man, had returned from Chennai by car last week.

In Malappuram

Twelve more tested positive for COVID-19 in Malappuram on Saturday. When six of the cases were returnees from abroad, four had returned from other States. Two got infection through contacts. But it is not clear how they acquired the virus. An 80-year-old man from Salem making a living by begging at Kuttippuram and a 43-year-old man arrested by the police at Kuttippuram were tested positive, sending shockwaves through the district. A 63-year-old former Santhosh Trophy football player from Parappanangadi died of COVID-19 on Saturday.