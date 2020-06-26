16 new cases, majority imported

Sixteen persons from Kollam, including two members of a family, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

Among the patients are 11 expatriates, three from other States, and two contacts. While four persons are from Kuwait, others include three from Saudi Arabia, two from Qatar, and one each from Oman and Dubai.

A 26-year-old Thalavur resident and a 28-year-old Puthanchanda resident who had travelled from Delhi and a 58-year-old Elamadu resident from Haryana are the others. The contact cases, a 51-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter, are the mother and sister of a Thevalakkara resident from Muscat who had tested positive on June 19.

189 active cases

The other patients are the residents of Karunagappally, Melila, Vettikavala, Edamulakkal, Edappallikotta, Oachira, and Kottarakara. The district also reported 10 recoveries on Friday and currently Kollam has 189 active cases, 198 persons in medical isolation, 877 in institutional quarantine, and 12,542 in home quarantine.

While the 42-year-old Karunagappally resident is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram after arriving from Saudi Arabia on June 20, the Melila resident and Edamulakakkal resident had reached Kerala on June 19 from Qatar.

The Elamadu resident was in home quarantine after reaching Kollam on June 11 from Haryana. The Thalavur resident from Delhi, Melila resident from Kuwait, and Edamulakkal resident from Qatar were in home quarantine after reaching the district on June 17, June 13, and June 19 respectively.

The Edappallikotta resident had completed nine days of institutional quarantine and seven days of home quarantine after reaching the district on June 10 from Dubai. The Oachira resident who arrived on June 16 from Kuwait, the Puthanchanda resident who arrived on June 10 from Delhi, and two others who arrived on June 22 from Saudi Arabia were in home quarantine.