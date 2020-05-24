16 new cases in Kannur

KANNUR

24 May 2020 00:00 IST

Six of them expatriates and six from other States

Sixteen more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Saturday taking the number of patients in the district to 166. Of them, 119 have been discharged from hospitals.

Collector T.V. Subhash said of the positive cases, six were expatriates, six came from other States, and the rest contacts of infected persons.

Of the expatriates, four persons came to Karipur from Dubai on May 7. They included a 64-year-old man from Panur, a 65-year-old man from Puzhathi, a 55-year-old man from Thalassery, and a 61-year-old man from Pinarayi.

Advertising

Advertising

Other expatriates included a 21-year-old woman from Bakkalam, who reached Kannur from Qatar, and a 62-year-old man from Dharmadam, who came to Kannur from Riyadh on May 20.

The Non-Resident Keralites who tested positive included a 48-year-old man from Perlassery, who came from Bengaluru, two children aged nine, from Maykunu and Cheruvancheri, a 57-year-old woman from Paniyannur, who came from Mumbai, a 67-year-old from Panur, who came from Ahmedabad, and a 65-year-old woman from Kannichara, who came from Uttar Pradesh.

A 65-year-old man from Dharmadam, a 29-year-old man from Cheruvancherry, a 50-year-old woman from Uruvanchal, and a 55-year-old woman from Kuttali are the contacts of the infected persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.