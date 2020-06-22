16 more test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur

Testing times: Train passengers heading for home after alighting at the Kozhikode railway station on Sunday.



22 June 2020 00:16 IST

Three contract virus through contact; Palakkad reports 15 cases; five more wards declared containment zones in Kannur

With 16 more positive cases getting reported, Thrissur district recorded the most number of COVID-19 patients in the State on Sunday. Three of them who tested positive were infected through contact. With this, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 272.

The district, which has a sizeable number of Pravasis, has been reporting a spurt in cases from May 7, ever since they started returning home.

Of the 16 cases reported on Sunday, three — a 45-year-old man from Poomangalam, a 46-year-old from Vellangallur and a 40-year-old man from Thrissur — contracted the virus through contact.

Eights persons, including three women, arrived from the Gulf. They arrived from Dubai (1), Kuwait (3), Qatar (1), Abu Dhabi (1), Bahrain (1) and Oman (1). One person arrived from Africa.

The four other patients came from West Bengal, Gujarat, Chennai and Delhi.

160 recover

Of the 272 cases reported so far in the district, 160 have recovered. Currently, 105 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Another eight persons are undergoing treatment in other districts including Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kannur.

In all, 14,750 persons, including 14,618 in home quarantine and 132 in hospitals, are under observation. This includes 16 persons admitted on Sunday. On Sunday, 327 samples were sent for test.

Containment zones

However, the number of containment zones in the district has been reduced from 11 to 4. Some wards of four local bodies will continue as containment zones. Wards 3, 4, 8, 19 ,20 ,29 and 30 of Chavakkad Municipality; wards 2 to 6 of Engandiyur panchayat; wards 14 and 15 of Vellangallur panchayat and divisions 24 to 27 and 31 to 33 of the Thrissur Corporation will remain as containment zones.

Cherpu, Agalappa Nagar, Thrikkur, Tholur, Vadanappally and Avanur grama panchayats and Irinjalakuda Municipality were excluded from the list.

In Palakkad

Fifteen more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Sunday. All but two cases were returnees from other States and abroad.

Three of them each had returned from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Dubai, while one each had come from Oman, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Gujarat.

The total number of COVID-19 cases under treatment in Palakkad district has risen to 149. Five infected persons from Palakkad are currently under treatment at Government Medical College, Manjeri, three at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, and one each at Medical Colleges in Thiruvananthapuram , Kozhikode and Kannur.

In Kozhikode

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode reached 110 on Sunday when 10 more persons were declared positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. Five persons, including a Kannur native, were cured of the infection too.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, those infected include four persons who returned from Kuwait on June 19 and were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, with COVID-19 symptoms. They are from Madavoor, Koduvally and Ramanattukara. The other patients are from Thondayad, Nadapuram, Purameri, Iringal, Changaroth, and Feroke. Meanwhile, the number of people under observation rose to 14,670, of whom 6,400 are expatriates.

In Kannur

Kannur district reported 10 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Among the patients, four came from abroad and six arrived from other States.

The affected included a 45-year-old man from Sreekandapuram who arrived from Saudi Arabia, a 36-year-old resident of Muzhappilangad who arrived from Kuwait, a 39-year-old woman from Peralassery who arrived from Oman and a 59-year-old man from Mele Chovva who arrived from Kuwait.

Three persons out of six who came from other States are Central Industrial Security Force personnel. Others came from Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

There are now 16,773 persons under observation in the district.

New zones

Five more wards have been declared as containment zones in Kannur district.

District Collector T.V. Subhash declared wards 31 and 42 of Payyannur Municipality, ward 7 of Madayi Panchayat, ward 26 of Sreekandapuram Municipality and ward 31 of Panoor Municipality as the new containment zones.

Naduvil-1, Panniyannur-6, Panur-32, Cherupuzha-14, Mattannur-19 and Muzhappilangad-8 have been excluded from the list.

In Kasaragod

Six more persons were tested positive for the virus in Kasaragod on Sunday.

Three of them came from abroad and others arrived from Maharashtra, District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said. Those who came from Maharashtra included a seven-year-old child from Mangalpadi. A total of 4,729 persons are under observation in the district.

In Ernakulam

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ernakulam on Sunday.

Among them were a 28-year-old Chengamanad resident who came by a Kuwait-Kochi flight on June 11, a 32-year-old Mazhuvannur native who arrived on June 14 from Saudi, a 12-year-old child from Eloor who reached here on June 14 from Kuwait and a 21-year-old Pachalam resident who came by road from Chennai.

A 43-year-old resident of Nayarambalam in the district who tested positive for the virus has no known source of infection.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Kochi bureaus)