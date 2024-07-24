16 more on victim’s contacts list test negative for Nipah virus, says Kerala Health Minister

Test results for 16 more contacts of the 14-year-old boy who succumbed to Nipah virus have returned negative, Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

The boy from Malappuram, who was undergoing treatment for Nipah infection, died on July 21.

After attending a Nipah review meeting held at the Malappuram Collector’s Conference Hall via online, Ms. George said that 16 out of the 58 samples tested for Nipah virus have returned negative results.

“All of them belong to the low-risk category,” she said in a release.

The Minister said that three people were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, bringing the total number of admitted patients to 21 in Manjeri and Kozhikode Medical College Hospitals.

“Out of these, 17 are contacts (people who had come into contact with Nipah virus patients),” she said.

Ms. George added that 12 new people were added to the secondary contact list on Wednesday, increasing the total number of people in the contact list to 472. Of these, 220 are in the high-risk category.

A fever survey was conducted in 8,376 houses in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats on Wednesday.

“So far, a total of 26,431 houses have been surveyed. The survey is expected to be completed in all houses by Thursday,” the release stated.

Counselling was provided to 224 people today as part of mental support.

Meanwhile, a Central team of health experts visited Malappuram on Wednesday to assess the situation.

The four-member team, comprising Ananthesh and Jithesh, both assistant directors, Disease Control Centre, wildlife officer Gajendra, and another expert from the Animal Husbandry department, held discussions with State health officials.

They visited the special Nipah control room in the district and discussed the prevailing situation with District Collector V.R. Vinod, Health Director K.J. Reena, and others.

The team also met Animal Husbandry department officials and visited the isolation ward at Manjeri Medical College Hospital and the family health centre in Pandikkad village.

The officials met with the parents and other family members of the Nipah victim who succumbed to the virus infection last week.

They also participated in an evaluation meeting held at the district collectorate later in the day.