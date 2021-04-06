1.6 lakh poll code violations reported

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 April 2021 00:46 IST

1.56 lakh cases disposed of

More than 1.6 lakh instances of violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were reported via the Election Commission of India’s cVIGIL App during the 2021 Assembly election season in the State.

Of the total 1,60,219 cases reported through the mobile app, as many as 1,56,459 cases were disposed of by Monday evening, election officials here said.

Advertising

Advertising

On cVIGIL

cVIGIL is a citizen-centric mobile application which enables the public to report cases of MCC violations in real time.

Election officials also reported seizures of narcotics, liquor, freebies and cash worth ₹82.36 crore during the election season.

For effective and timely monitoring during the polling season, 540 flying squads, and 578 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) were operationalised to check movement of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies in the State.

A total of four Air Intelligence Units (AIU) of IT Department also had been set up at different stations in Kerala.