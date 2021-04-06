Kerala

1.6 lakh poll code violations reported

More than 1.6 lakh instances of violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were reported via the Election Commission of India’s cVIGIL App during the 2021 Assembly election season in the State.

Of the total 1,60,219 cases reported through the mobile app, as many as 1,56,459 cases were disposed of by Monday evening, election officials here said.

On cVIGIL

cVIGIL is a citizen-centric mobile application which enables the public to report cases of MCC violations in real time.

Election officials also reported seizures of narcotics, liquor, freebies and cash worth ₹82.36 crore during the election season.

For effective and timely monitoring during the polling season, 540 flying squads, and 578 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) were operationalised to check movement of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies in the State.

A total of four Air Intelligence Units (AIU) of IT Department also had been set up at different stations in Kerala.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 12:47:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/16-lakh-poll-code-violations-reported/article34248739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY