16 injured after minivan carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu plunges into house in Idukki

January 03, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - IDUKKI

As many as 16 Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were injured when the van they were travelling in plunged into a house at Parakkadavu, near Kattappana, in Idukki early Tuesday.

According to the Kattappana police, the pilgrims, all residents of Viralippetty near Dindigul, in Tamil Nadu, were on their way to Sabarimala in a minivan. At around 3.45 a.m. on Tuesday, when the vehicle was negotiating a harpin bend on the Kattappana-Parakkadavu bypass road, the driver lost control of the minivan and it swerved off the road and plunged into the car porch of one Kappattu Shafiq’s house.

Residents of the area rushed to the spot on hearing a loud sound due to the impact. Police and local residents carried out the rescue operation.

Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police V.A. Nishadmon blamed it on driver’s lack of experience and the hairpin bend for the accident. “The injured were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kattappana,” Mr. Nishadmon said.

“Amid rush of pilgrims along the National Highway 183, inbound traffic from Tamil Nadu was diverted through the Cumbummettu check-post. While vehicles headed to Sabarimala were diverted to Cumbum-Cumbummettu-Kattappana-Kuttikkanam route, devotees heading back from Sabarimala to Tamil Nadu have to take the Kuttikkanam-Vandiperiyar-Kumily-Cumbum route,” Mr. Nishadmon said.

According to residents, another vehicle carrying pilgrims fell over the same house. They said that unscientific road construction has resulted in the accident.