16 held in Palakkad

Sixteen persons were arrested and 12 cases registered for violating lockdown restrictions at different parts of the district on Tuesday. The police seized 15 vehicles from them.

As many 115 persons were arrested and 77 cases registered on Monday. The police said 58 vehicles were seized from them.

20,219 in quarantine

As many as 20,219 persons are in quarantine in Palakkad district, where five people have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. According to health officials, 20,171 are in home quarantine, 42 in District Hospital, Palakkad, and three each in Taluk Hospitals at Ottapalam and Mannarkkad.

District Collector D. Balamurali said that none of the patients or those under observation raised any serious concerns. He said anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not directly approach a hospital outpatient wing.

