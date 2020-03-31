16 held in Palakkad

Sixteen persons were arrested and 12 cases registered for violating lockdown restrictions at different parts of the district on Tuesday. The police seized 15 vehicles from them.
As many 115 persons were arrested and 77 cases registered on Monday. The police said 58 vehicles were seized from them.
20,219 in quarantine
As many as 20,219 persons are in quarantine in Palakkad district, where five people have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. According to health officials, 20,171 are in home quarantine, 42 in District Hospital, Palakkad, and three each in Taluk Hospitals at Ottapalam and Mannarkkad.
District Collector D. Balamurali said that none of the patients or those under observation raised any serious concerns. He said anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not directly approach a hospital outpatient wing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.