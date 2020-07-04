16 COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries in Kollam

The district reported 16 COVID-19 cases and 26 recoveries on Saturday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 11 persons from abroad, two from other States, two persons with no travel history, and one who visited UP.

The 80-year-old person had visited Gokulam Medical College on June 24 for urological problems. He was accompanied by his daughter and a relative from Maharashtra who had completed quarantine and tested negative for the virus. The Kottarakara-resident was later admitted to the critical care unit of the medical college on July 1 and his sample was taken there. The person, currently under treatment in Thiruvananthapuram, had gone to Vijaya Hospital on June 30 and he also used to visit some shops at Kottarakara and a bakery at Kunnikode during this period.

The Neendakara resident’s sample was collected when he showed symptoms.

The patients also include a 33-year-old Kanjaveli resident who had recently visited UP for official purposes. An employee of an insurance company working at the Kadappakada branch, he was in institution quarantine after returning on June 30.