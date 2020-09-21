16 cases in Pathanamthitta

KOTTAYAM

21 September 2020 20:29 IST

After witnessing a sharp rise in cases over the past several days, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta reported a marked decline on Monday with only 16 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of these, 15 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. Meanwhile, the contact source of at least three of these cases are yet to be identified. With 115 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 1,192 active cases.

