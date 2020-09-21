Kerala

16 cases in Pathanamthitta

After witnessing a sharp rise in cases over the past several days, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta reported a marked decline on Monday with only 16 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of these, 15 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. Meanwhile, the contact source of at least three of these cases are yet to be identified. With 115 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 1,192 active cases.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2020 8:30:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/16-cases-in-pathanamthitta/article32662443.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story