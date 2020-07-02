16 cases in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

02 July 2020 21:54 IST

Six persons contract disease through contact

The district on Thursday reported 16 more COVID-19 cases. Among the patients, 10 came from abroad and six contracted the disease through local transmission.

Of the cases from foreign countries, four persons each had come from Kuwait and Oman.

One of the patients, a youth from Vayalar, reached the district on June 14. A 45-year-old man, native of Thiruvanvandoor, came on June 27.

Two persons, a youth from Nooranad and a boy hailing from Chengannur reached the district on June 16 and June 19 respectively.

Those from Oman include a 51-year-old man, native of Mavelikara, who came on June 29. Two men, hailing from Mannar and Thalavady reached the district on June 30. Another, a 59-year-old man from Panavally came on June 11.

Two patients - a youth hailing from Kavalam and a boy from Haripad - had come from the United Arab Emirates on June 10 and June 28 respectively.

Three members of a family, wife, son, and daughter-in-law of a 65-year-old vegetable trader from Kayamkulam who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday — tested positive on Thursday. His daughter too had tested positive for the disease a couple of days ago.

A 49-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son-in-law from Kurathikkad also tested positive on Thursday.

Her husband, a fish vendor, had tested positive on June 30.

A 40-year-old woman from Nooranad contracted the disease from her husband who came from Kuwait on June 26.

183 active cases

Meanwhile, eight people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative for the disease. The number of active cases in the district stands at 183.

The government has declared all wards in Kayamkulam municipality and Thekkekara grama panchayat as cluster quarantine/ containment zones.

It also declared wards 5 and 13 in Bharanikavu grama panchayat as cluster quarantine/ containment zones.