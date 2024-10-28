16 candidates advance into electoral race for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll

With the scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll completed on October 28, Monday, as many as 16 candidates have advanced into the electoral race for the Wayanad constituency.

The following candidates remain eligible after the scrutiny process: Navya Haridas (Bharatiya Janata Party), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Indian National Congress), Satyan Mokeri (Communist Party of India), Gopal Swarup Gandhi (Kisan Majdoor Berojgar Sangh Party), Jayendra Karshanbhai Rathod (Right to Recall Party), Sheikh Jalil (Navarang Congress Party), Duggirala Nageshwara Rao (Jatiya Jana Sena Party), A. Seetha (Bahujan Dravida Party), and independent candidates C. Ajith Kumar, Ismail Sabiuallah, A. Noor Mohammed, K. Padmarajan, R. Rajan, Rugmini, Santhosh Joseph, and Sonu Singh Yadav.

With the acceptance of genuine nomination papers during the scrutiny process, those that were submitted as dummies have been rendered invalid. The proceedings were conducted under the supervision of District Collector and Returning Officer D.R. Meghashree.

The deadline for withdrawing nominations is October 30, after which the final list of candidates for the constituency will be announced.

