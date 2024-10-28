GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16 candidates advances into electoral race for Wayanad byelection

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

With the scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll completed on October 28, Monday, as many as 16 candidates have advanced into the electoral race for the Wayanad constituency.

The following candidates remain eligible after the scrutiny process: Navya Haridas (Bharatiya Janata Party), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Indian National Congress), Satyan Mokeri (Communist Party of India), Gopal Swarup Gandhi (Kisan Majdoor Berojgar Sangh Party), Jayendra Karshanbhai Rathod (Right to Recall Party), Sheikh Jalil (Navarang Congress Party), Duggirala Nageshwara Rao (Jatiya Jana Sena Party), A. Seetha (Bahujan Dravida Party), and independent candidates C. Ajith Kumar, Ismail Sabiuallah, A. Noor Mohammed, K. Padmarajan, R. Rajan, Rugmini, Santhosh Joseph, and Sonu Singh Yadav.

With the acceptance of genuine nomination papers during the scrutiny process, those that were submitted as dummies have been rendered invalid. The proceedings were conducted under the supervision of District Collector and Returning Officer D.R. Meghashree.

The deadline for withdrawing nominations is October 30, after which the final list of candidates for the constituency will be announced.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.