16 candidates in the fray for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll

Published - October 30, 2024 09:36 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha byelection in the Wayanad constituency have been finalised, with the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ending on Wednesday. Notably, none of the candidates opted to withdraw their nominations, leading to a final list of 16 candidates.

Symbol allocation has also been completed. The candidates, their respective parties, and symbols are as follows: Navya Haridas (Bharatiya Janata Party), Lotus; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Indian National Congress), Hand; Satyan Mokery (Communist Party of India), Rice Sheaf and Sword; Gopal Swaroop Gandhi (Kisan Mazdoor Barojgar Sangh Party), Sugarcane farmer; Jayendra K. Rathod (Right to Recall Party), Pressure Cooker; Sheikh Jalil (Navrang Congress Party), Glass Tumbler; Duggirala Nageswara Rao (Jatiya Janaseva Party), Helmet; A. Sita (Bahujan Dravid Party), Diamond; C.Ajith Kumar (Independent), Truck; Ismail Sabiullah (Independent), Pen nib with seven rays; A. Noor Mohammed (Independent), Gas Cylinder; K. Padmarajan (Independent), Tyres; R. Rajan (Independent), Dish Antenna; Rugmini (Independent), Computer; Santhosh Pulikkal (Independent), Autorickshaw; and Sonu Singh Yadav (Independent), Air Conditioner.

The symbol allocation and related processes were conducted under the supervision of Wayanad District Collector and Returning Officer D.R. Meghasree.

