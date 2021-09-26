15,951 test positive in State

17,658 recover from the disease

Kerala logged 15,951 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, when 1, 03,484 samples were tested in the past 24 hours

The State’s active case pool had 1,63,280 patients on Sunday, with 17,658 people reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

The Health Department states that only 12.1 % of the active cases are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 24,603 with the State adding 165 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Sunday

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has declined to 2,035 on Sunday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has also come down to 845.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID dropped significantly to 1,312 while the total number of COVID hospitalisations across the State has come further down to 21,782.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 46,29,888 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 2,572 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,861, Thrissur 1,855, Kottayam 1,486, Kozhikode 1,379, Malappuram 1,211, Palakkad 1,008, Alappuzha 985, Kollam 954, Idukki 669, Kannur 646, Pathanamthitta 623, Wayanad 502 and Kasaragod 200 cases.