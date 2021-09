THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 September 2021 20:23 IST

The district recorded 1,591 COVID-19 cases and 1,657 recoveries as the active caseload stood at 15,503 on Tuesday. The test positivity rate stood at 12.6%.

As many as 42,583 people were currently undergoing quarantine in the district. These included 2,210 people who were ordered to enter self-isolation during the last 24 hours.

