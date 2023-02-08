ADVERTISEMENT

₹158.53 crore remaining to be disbursed as debt relief: Minister

February 08, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An amount of ₹158.53 crore already recommended by the Kerala State Farmer’s Debt Relief Commission the the State government remains to be disbursed to farmers, Agriculture Minister P.Prasad told the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that the government had accorded additional authorisation for an amount of ₹16 crore, taking the total amount set aside for debt relief this year to ₹34.90 crore. In 2019, the government had increased the relief amount from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

The State government set up the Debt Relief Commission in 2007 in the aftermath of a spate of farm suicides due to crop losses and the consequent inability to pay off debts. The commission accepts debt relief applications for loans taken by farmers from co-operative institutions up to August 31, 2020 in the districts of Wayanad and Idukki, and up to March 31, 2016 in the rest of the districts. Mr.Prasad said that the due to COVID-19, the Commission could not hold sittings for a long time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On 7 January, 2022, the government gave special permission to accept applications that were submitted after the cut off date. This led to the addition of 33,526 applications, which has led to the huge number of outstanding applications currently, he said. The number of sittings of the Commission was increased in all districts, after which all the applications, except in the districts of Idukki, Wayanad and Kannur, have been disposed of. A total off 6.27 lakh applications were submitted to the Commission till March 31, 2020, out of which 5.52 lakh applications have been disposed of till date, with 75,781 applications remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US