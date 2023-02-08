₹158.53 crore remaining to be disbursed as debt relief: Minister

February 08, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An amount of ₹158.53 crore already recommended by the Kerala State Farmer’s Debt Relief Commission the the State government remains to be disbursed to farmers, Agriculture Minister P.Prasad told the Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that the government had accorded additional authorisation for an amount of ₹16 crore, taking the total amount set aside for debt relief this year to ₹34.90 crore. In 2019, the government had increased the relief amount from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

The State government set up the Debt Relief Commission in 2007 in the aftermath of a spate of farm suicides due to crop losses and the consequent inability to pay off debts. The commission accepts debt relief applications for loans taken by farmers from co-operative institutions up to August 31, 2020 in the districts of Wayanad and Idukki, and up to March 31, 2016 in the rest of the districts. Mr.Prasad said that the due to COVID-19, the Commission could not hold sittings for a long time.

On 7 January, 2022, the government gave special permission to accept applications that were submitted after the cut off date. This led to the addition of 33,526 applications, which has led to the huge number of outstanding applications currently, he said. The number of sittings of the Commission was increased in all districts, after which all the applications, except in the districts of Idukki, Wayanad and Kannur, have been disposed of. A total off 6.27 lakh applications were submitted to the Commission till March 31, 2020, out of which 5.52 lakh applications have been disposed of till date, with 75,781 applications remaining.