1,582 COVID cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

05 June 2021 19:20 IST

Thrissur district recorded 1,582 fresh cases on Saturday, while 1,537 patients recovered . The test positivity rate (TPR) is 13.52%.

There are 10,142 active cases in the district, and 71 persons are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far 2,43,897 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Thrissur, and 2,32,322 people have recovered.

As many as, 1,572 people, including eight health workers, contracted the infection through local contact on Saturday. Of them, 235 people are above the age of 60 and 117 are below the age of 10. In all, 11,698 samples were taken for testing on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 7,10,833 people have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,72,558 have taken the second dose.