15,817 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 12, 2022 22:41 IST

As many as 15,817 cases were settled at a Lok Adalat held in the district on Saturday.

Organised by the District Legal Services Authority, the adalat saw ₹54.31 crore awarded as settlements.

On complaints by nationalised and private banks, it was decided to award ₹9.75 crore, and 472 complaints were settled.

As many as 745 Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal cases were settled, and ₹41.73 crore awarded.

As many as 15,009 petty cases were settled at special sittings in 22 magistrate courts and ₹1.29 crore charged as fine.

Thiruvananthapuram taluk legal services committee chairman and First Additional District Judge K. Sanil Kumar and DLSA secretary and sub judge K. Vidyadharan led the adalats.

