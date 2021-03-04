Kerala

158 new cases in district

The district reported 158 new COVID-19 cases and 382 recoveries on Wednesday, the district administration said. The active case pool stands at 2,541.

The death toll in Thiruvananthapuram district has touched 836, as per available official figures. Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, local transmission accounted for 113 cases. In all, 19,704 persons were quarantined in the district as of Wednesday.

