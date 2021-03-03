Kerala

158 new cases in capital

The capital district recorded 158 COVID-19 cases and 382 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 2,541 on Wednesday. Out of those who tested positive during the day, 113 got the disease through contact.

The district administration placed 1,221 people under quarantine, while 1,910 people were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated self-isolation period, as they did not show any symptoms. There are currently 19,657 people who are quarantined in their homes and 47 in various institutions.

