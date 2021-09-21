15,768 cases reported today in State

COVID deaths show no decline despite increase in vaccination

Kerala logged 15,768 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, when 1,05,513 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool is dropping at a fast pace with the State reporting more recoveries than new cases daily. On Tuesday, the active case pool had 1,61,195 patients, with 21,367 patients reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

The Health Department states that only 13.7% of the active cases are in hospitals.

COVID deaths show no decline in the State despite the increasing vaccination coverage and decreasing hospitalisations. The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 23,897 with the State adding 214 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has remained more or less steady since the past few days and was 2,203 on Tuesday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support remains more or less unchanged at 930.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 1,676 while the total number of COVID hospitalisations across the State has declined further from 24,704 to 23,909.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 45,39,926 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 1,843 cases, Kottayam 1,632, Thiruvananthapuram 1,591, Ernakulam 1,545, Palakkad 1,419, Kollam 1,407, Malappuram 1,377, Alappuzha 1,250, Kozhikode 1,200, Kannur 993, Pathanamthitta 715, Idukki 373, Wayanad 237 and Kasaragod 186 cases.