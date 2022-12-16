157 persons arrested in special drive in city

December 16, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 157 persons, including 24 accused who have been absconding in various cases, were arrested in a special drive conducted by the City police on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) G. Sparjan Kumar said that those involved in gangland attacks and drug trade as well as others accused in various criminal cases were nabbed as part of the drive launched in four subdivisions in the city.

Cheviyan Sanal, accused in a drug-related case, was arrested for allegedly violating the bail conditions. All sub-divisional Assistant Commissioners, Station House Officers and other police officers in various stations were part of the joint drive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Ajith, who led the drive, said that the drive would continue in the coming days. Habitual offenders were being kept under constant watch. Police officers were gathering information on those involved in drug and attempt to murder cases, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US