157 persons arrested in special drive in city

December 16, 2022 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 157 persons, including 24 accused who have been absconding in various cases, were arrested in a special drive conducted by the City police on Friday.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) G. Sparjan Kumar said that those involved in gangland attacks and drug trade as well as others accused in various criminal cases were nabbed as part of the drive launched in four subdivisions in the city.

Cheviyan Sanal, accused in a drug-related case, was arrested for allegedly violating the bail conditions. All sub-divisional Assistant Commissioners, Station House Officers and other police officers in various stations were part of the joint drive.

Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Ajith, who led the drive, said that the drive would continue in the coming days. Habitual offenders were being kept under constant watch. Police officers were gathering information on those involved in drug and attempt to murder cases, he said.

