₹1.57 crore donated for Wayanad relief

The management and workers of Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) and Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) in Munnar handed over ₹1.57 crore for relief works in the landslide-hit Wayanad district. According to officials, with workers’ permission, the estate management collected one day’s salary from the plantation workers, estate supervisors, and non-staff of KDHP company, which amounted to ₹57.74 lakh. In addition, the management share of KDHP company is ₹50 lakh, and TPCL’s share is ₹50 lakh. KDHP Managing Director Mathew Abraham handed over the cheque for the management share to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. The plantation workers’ share was handed to the Chief Minister by the leaders of various trade unions A.K. Mani, K.V. Sasi and M.Y. Ouseph.

