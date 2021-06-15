1,567 new cases in capital, 1,451 recover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 June 2021 21:04 IST

Test positivity rate falls to 13.9%

Thiruvananthapuram district recorded 1,567 COVID-19 cases and 1,451 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 12,491. The test positivity rate has fallen to 13.9% when 11,268 were subjected to tests.

The death toll rose to 2,421 when 20 more recent deaths, reported between May 24 and June 14, were attributed to the disease. The district administration has currently placed 50,778 people in quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising

District Collector Navjot Khosa has said a vaccination drive is under way for bedridden patients who were being inoculated in their homes. The facility is being extended for palliative patients who are aged above 18 years. As many as 2,223 people out of the 31,146 members of the Palliative Care scheme in the district have been vaccinated thus far. These include residents of Kuttichal, Chemboor, Aryancode, Karavaram, Poozhanad, Karakulam, Palode, Vellarada, Malayinkeezhu and Kadakampally panchayats.

The district has achieved cent per cent coverage of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in old-age homes. As many as 1,591 people resided in 66 old age homes in the district. Among them, 332 people have received the second dose too.

The vaccination drive is also progressing among tribal communities. Among the population of 7,020 aged above 45 years, as many as 5,153 (72.8%) have received the first dose. Of those aged between 18 and 44 years, 2,274 out of 7,200 people (25%) have been administered the first dose.