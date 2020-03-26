1,567 more in quarantine

The district administration placed 1,567 people under isolation and removed eight people from COVID-19 quarantine list on Thursday.

While 34 symptomatic people were admitted to various hospitals, as many as 14 persons were discharged. A total of 7,854 people were currently under home quarantine in the district.

The authorities sent 183 samples for laboratory examination, while ninety-nine samples returned negative on the day. The results of 240 samples were awaited.

Currently, five persons who were diagnosed with the disease are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital.

Care homes

Several people, who had been placed under isolation, have been accommodated in care homes that have been set up in the university men’s hostel, Thycaud women’s hostel, IMG hostel, Veli SAMETI hostel, and the Agricultural Cooperative Staff Training Institute at Manvila. The district administration has identified more institutions that could be utilised to establish care homes. These included the hostels in the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar in Nalanchira that could accommodate over 2,000 people.

Many schools, auditoriums and other halls will also be utilised if the need arose, official sources said.

Calls

The Collectorate control room received 389 calls, while the DISHA call centre attended 16 calls. Besides, the mental health helpline received 13 calls.