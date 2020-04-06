15,641 kg of stale fish seized

Special squads of the Food Safety Department seized and destroyed 15,641 kg of stale and contaminated fish in Statewide raids on Monday.

This includes 8,056 kg of inedible fish that was set aside by the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department to be used as fertiliser, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja said.

The 8,056 kg of inedible fish was brought from Colachel in Tamil Nadu for sale in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Raids were carried out in 40 centres in Thiruvananthapuram, 14 in Kollam, 25 in Pathanamthitta, eight each in Alappuzha and Ernakulam, 10 in Kottayam, 27 in Thrissur, 33 in Kozhikode, 17 in Kannur and 11 in Malappuram.