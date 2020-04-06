15,641 kg of stale fish seized

Special squads of the Food Safety Department seized and destroyed 15,641 kg of stale and contaminated fish in Statewide raids on Monday.
This includes 8,056 kg of inedible fish that was set aside by the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department to be used as fertiliser, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja said.
The 8,056 kg of inedible fish was brought from Colachel in Tamil Nadu for sale in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Raids were carried out in 40 centres in Thiruvananthapuram, 14 in Kollam, 25 in Pathanamthitta, eight each in Alappuzha and Ernakulam, 10 in Kottayam, 27 in Thrissur, 33 in Kozhikode, 17 in Kannur and 11 in Malappuram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.