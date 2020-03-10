156 persons under observation in Idukki

IDUKKI

10 March 2020 23:22 IST

No positive case so far in the district

The total number of persons under observation for COVID-19 in the district on Tuesday was 156, including three foreign nationals. However, no positive case has been reported in the district so far.

Of the four Italians who reached the district, one has been tested negative for COVID-19 and the results of three are awaited, according to a Health Department official.

They were now under observation, he said adding that a north Indian was also under observation at the isolation ward of the Idukki Medical College. Others were under home quarantine.

Fake messages

The cyber cell of the police has started checking fake messages on social media.

A release said that only official messages cleared by official sites should be shared and strict action would be taken against persons spreading fake messages through mobile phone or internet.

Online booking

The District Collector has also asked the resorts and home stays at Munnar and Kumily to cancel online bookings. Boating in Thekkady and entry to Eravikulam National Park have been closed.

Stakeholders in the tourism sector said there had been no bookings in the past two days. Tourists, especially foreigners, were not visible in the tourist towns of Munnar and Kumily.

Public functions have been banned till March 31. The Collector has requested the public to avoid family and religious functions that invite crowds.

Travel and coaching classes should be avoided.